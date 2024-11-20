Qatar Plane Carrying Medical Equipment Lands In Port Sudan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari aircraft carrying the second batch of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) Scan devices landed in Sudan in response to the needs of the Sudanese of health.

The humanitarian aid was received by Acting Federal of of Sudan, Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, and Qatar's ambassador to Sudan, Mohamed bin Ibrahim al-Sada.

The first batch of Qatari medical aid had arrived in Port Sudan earlier this year. Additionally, this support is part of Qatar's solidarity with the people of Sudan and their resilience in enduring the difficult conditions they currently face due to the ongoing conflict.

