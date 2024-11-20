QF Signs Pact To Enhance Cultural, Religious Education

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF) has signed a co-operation agreement with the Abdullah Al-Ansari Complex for the Holy Qur'an and Sciences to enrich the Rasekh initiative, designed to curriculum with local knowledge, language, culture, heritage, and values.

Through this agreement, the initiative will provide religious and Islamic studies content, as it will introduce additional resources, discussions, and materials into across Qatar.

“This agreement marks a pivotal step in our effort to enhance educational content with resources that uphold Islamic values,” said Maryam al-Hajri, director of Partnerships at the QF's Pre-University Education Rasekh initiative.“Our collaboration aims to provide content that educates students while strengthening their connection to cultural and religious values.

“Within the Rasekh initiative, we are committed to enriching the school ecosystem through various programmes, curricula, and exhibitions that support sustainable learning and meet the needs of future generations.

“This collaboration reflects a shared vision with the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ansari Complex Holy Qur'an and Sciences to serve the Qatari community by providing high-quality educational resources that align with its aspirations and values, helping to build an informed society rooted in its authentic values.”

Al-Hajri emphasised that through this partnership, they aim to foster an environment of knowledge sharing and understanding among students of all backgrounds, saying:“In educational settings, knowledge sharing empowers learners to build on each other's strengths, nurturing a culture of continuous learning and mutual support that benefits both individuals and society.

“We provide these educational resources to schools within and beyond Qatar Foundation, as well as to the broader community. These resources are developed with the expertise of our partners and come in various forms, including teaching tools, videos, and interactive materials, offering teachers a range of engaging resources.”

The platform, launched by QF in 2022 in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, aims to share the depth and breadth of the local knowledge, innovation, and research with learners of all ages and educators in Qatar and beyond.

