(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese of Health's Emergency Operations Center reported on Wednesday that the death toll from recent Israeli soared to 3,558, besides 15,123 injuries.

Recent have struck towns like Marrakech and Qleileh, claiming 14 lives and wounding 87.

At the same time, artillery shelling in Abl Al-Saqi has devastated homes, resulting in one death and injuries to another.

Since September 23, Lebanon has endured relentless air raids that have caused severe human and material losses, requiring a firm response from the Lebanese government and displacing hundreds of thousands. (end)

