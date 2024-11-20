GENESIS TO OPEN CALIFORNIA DESIGN STUDIO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Genesis Design California to begin operations in Q1 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis announced it will open a design studio in California in Q1 2025 at an exclusive event in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. Genesis Design California marks a significant milestone in the growth of the Genesis brand, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year.

Genesis Design California

Genesis Design California

Genesis Design California

"Genesis is a leader in automotive design," said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. "We take pride in always innovating and looking for inspiration in our everyday lives. The climate, cultural arts and automotive scene in Los Angeles offered us the possibility to create a dynamic and attractive work experience by integrating nature and light into the work and creative spaces."

Genesis Design California, located in El Segundo, Calif., will span 80,000 square feet and house 45 team members.

It is designed to place visitors in a meditative state of mind distinct from the outside world. The restrained yet warm aesthetic of Genesis Design California promotes a sense of calm and focus, expressing a reverence for design to reflect the values of the Genesis brand.

Team members can enjoy natural and artful spaces for focus and creativity beyond the traditional office environment, ranging from those designed for quiet solitary work to bustling design lab experimentation, including:



A modern tea platform in the lobby space, inspired by the brand's distinctly Korean heritage

Colors, materials and finishes studio

Clay modeling workshop

Digital design lab

Library for discussion, research and reflection

Open workspace featuring a variety of collaborative breakout spaces and flexible seating

Large, bright office and conference spaces

Private spaces enclosed in soft acoustic felt for a calming experience

Outdoor spaces and lounge areas inspired by traditional Korean gardens and the outdoor aesthetic of Southern California An upper-level patio that can accommodate various uses, such as events and dining

Genesis Design California will open its doors in Q1 2025.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.



Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of 220 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 70 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at

Genesis House , the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at

.



Please visit our media site for the latest news at



(United States) and



(Canada).



SOURCE Genesis Motor America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED