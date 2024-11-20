Pen Making Factory Opened In Maidan Wardak

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAIDAN WADAK (Pajhwok): A pen-making factory has begun operations in Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province, at a cost of one million US dollars.

Mohammad Khan Zwak, deputy head of the provincial Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told a gathering in this regard that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was committed to facilitate in the country

He said the opening of this type of factory could help generate work opportunities in the country and address economic issues.

Haji Khyal Mohammad, the factory's head, said the factory had been built at a cost of one million dollars. He said the factory will make Baig pen and provide work opportunities for 20 people.

nh