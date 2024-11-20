Dar Al Sharq Group Inaugurates 'Kids Expo' In Nov 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dar Al Sharq Group inaugurated Kids 2024, a specialised showcasing an extensive portfolio of items that a child needs from the cradle to the age of 13 years under one roof.

The exhibition, on until November 23, 2024 at DECC, witnessed active participation from various ministries and corporate houses.

With participation from over 300 exhibitors, the organising committee said that it expects 5,000 plus visitors in the coming few days.

Apart from companies involved in education, health, culture and entertainment sector, there are several education and entertainment activities that are lined up this weekend.

In an earlier announcement, the organising committee had announced that it will hold interactive competitions for children during which prizes will be distributed to the winners, amounting to 100 prizes per day, divided in three sections during the day from morning to evening.

The expo is an important opportunity for participants from public and private bodies and centres, as well as for companies and commercial agencies to present their programmes, products and future plans in order to serve and enhance the development of the future generation.