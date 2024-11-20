Mitratech Debuts Casecloud™, A New Solution For Legal Case Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unveiling a unified matter and intuitive case management designed for law firms and the public sector





AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global leader in enterprise legal, risk, and HR software solutions, is excited to announce a powerful new case and spend management solution tailored for law firms and the public sector. CaseCloudTM joins Mitratech's award-winning portfolio of and compliance offerings aimed at enhancing the operational agility of legal teams across industries – all via one platform and partner. Built on the Salesforce platform, which allows developers to build robust and configurable applications, CaseCloudTM comes equipped with the native capabilities of Salesforce's rich functionality across use cases.

“With CaseCloudTM, legal teams can effortlessly complete routine tasks and collaborate in real time on legal cases - all while leveraging Salesforce's native and robust reporting and analytics to make data-driven decisions,” said Chris Iconos, General Manager of Legal Solutions at Mitratech.“Meanwhile, seamless compatibility and built-in integrations with the tools that legal teams use on a daily basis set the stage for a secure workflow through the entire case management lifecycle.”

Paired with Mitratech's pioneering technology spanning immigration compliance, workflow automation, document generation and assembly, I-9 compliance, and more, this new solution provides organizations with critical case management capabilities, including case intake, legal project management, document management, and more. CaseCloudTM also benefits from all of the integrations available on AppExchange, Salesforce's cloud marketplace, with additional deep integrations built within document management providers like iManage, Google Drive, and Microsoft SharePoint.

“The real power of Salesforce's native architecture lies in its configurability and rapid implementation capabilities, allowing teams of all sizes and complexities to work more efficiently,” said Mike Williams, Mitratech CEO.“That - backed by the platform's high level of security - gives users the peace of mind needed to tailor their case management experience without ever compromising on reliability.”

This announcement closely follows several significant industry acknowledgments for Mitratech over the past 12 months, including consecutive recognition as a Top Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Technology Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix, its 3rd consecutive“Overall LegalTech Company of the Year” recognition by LegalTech Breakthrough, the“Highest Rated ELM and Best Overall for Enterprise” highlight by LegalTech TAM Awards , and a first-time mention in Hyperion Research's MarketViewTM Report for low-code/no-code workflow automation.

Other noteworthy updates for the company consist of partner and roadmap announcements, including a central repository of advanced analytics that cut across Mitratech's complete portfolio via PlatoBI , which is built in partnership with Snowflake and AWS; continuous AI-driven enhancements (like Document Summarization and Sentiment Analysis) in the Mitratech Risk Platform; and the recent successful acquisition of two companies - Preparis, a premier continuity planning platform for incident management and emergency response, and Prevalent, a leader in unified third-party risk management (TPRM).

Mitratech CaseCloudTM was developed through a combination of Salesforce and AdvoLogix technologies. Click here to learn more:

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 20,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries. Learn more at Mitratech.com .

