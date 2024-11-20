Pendleton Whisky Unveils Pendleton 1910 Bourbon, Its First Bourbon And New Whiskey Release In Nearly A Decade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This 10 Year Old Bourbon embodies the spirit of the West, honoring the inaugural year of the iconic rodeo, the Pendleton Round-Up

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendleton® Whisky announced today the expansion of its portfolio with the introduction of Pendleton 1910 Bourbon, broadening its Western lifestyle roots to appeal to a national whiskey audience. Pendleton 1910 Bourbon is a premium 90-proof straight American bourbon aged for ten years in #3 char White American Oak barrels. It is crafted with a blend of high and low rye bourbons and cut to proof with glacier-fed spring water from Oregon's Mt. Hood. This 10 Year Old bourbon is a golden amber liquid with a robust flavor profile highlighting caramel, vanilla, and rye spice.

Born in the iconic western town of Pendleton, Oregon, and named after one of the largest and oldest rodeos in North America, Pendleton Whisky celebrates the spirit of the Western lifestyle. The year 1910 pays homage to the first year of the Pendleton Round-Up, the rodeo from which Pendleton Whisky was built, and its ornate bottle resembles the leather craftmanship of a prize rodeo saddle. With the addition of Pendleton 1910 Bourbon to the brand's existing Canadian Whisky and Pendleton 1910 Rye expression, Pendleton Whisky celebrates

the spirit of the American cowboy and true Western tradition with a new bourbon for those who are seeking a liquid that matches their tenacious spirit and work ethic.



"Pendleton Whisky is outpacing the broader whiskey category in sales YTD1

and has achieved a remarkable 10% CAGR growth in depletions over the last four years2. With the addition of Pendleton 1910 Bourbon, we are poised for outsized expansion on a national level with this 10 Year Old bourbon, ushering in an exciting new chapter for this historic and iconic Western brand," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits.

Pendleton Whisky honors its Western heritage with the launch of Pendleton 1910 Bourbon, a tribute to the hard work and character woven into the American West and Western lifestyle. Pendleton 1910 Bourbon is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a classic bourbon cocktail like the Cowboy Gold Rush. It is now available on PendletonWhisky and in select retailers and will be available nationwide by February 2025.

1Source: Nielsen YTD thru 10/19/24

2Source: iDig Jan-Dec 2019 thru Jan-Dec 2023

About Pendleton Whisky:

Pendleton Whisky is bottled in Hood River, Oregon, and is available nationwide. The portfolio of whisky and bourbon is oak barrel-aged using glacier-fed spring water from Oregon's Mt. Hood and is known for its rich, complex flavor and uncommonly smooth taste. Pendleton Whisky is the official whisky of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and the official whisky of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Pendleton Whisky is distributed by Proximo Spirits. Visit Pendleton Whisky online at or at @PendletonWhisky on Facebook and Instagram.

Pendleton® Straight Bourbon Whisky. 45% Alc./Vol. (90 Proof). ©2024 Pendleton Distillers, Lawrenceburg, IN. Please drink responsibly.

LET'ER BUCK and the bucking horse logo are registered trademarks of The Pendleton Round-Up Association. PENDLETON is a registered trademark of Pendleton Woolen Mills.

SOURCE Pendleton Whisky

