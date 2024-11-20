(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing global security concerns are driving the demand for advanced baggage scanning solutions in high-traffic areas.

Austin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Baggage Scanners Market Size was valued at USD 2.14 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.15 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.15% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Baggage Scanner Market Grows Amid Heightened Security Awareness and Technological Advancements

The baggage scanner market is expanding rapidly due to rising global security concerns and increased public awareness of safety in high-traffic areas. These scanners, which use color-coded imaging to detect potential threats, are widely applied at airports, railway stations, border checkpoints, educational institutions, and commercial facilities. Government policies aimed at upgrading public infrastructure and enhancing security protocols at transit hubs are creating substantial growth opportunities. Currently, baggage handling systems dominate the market with an 87.7% share, while innovations in baggage management-including tracking, reconciliation, and tracing-are expected to accelerate as airports focus on reducing mishandling.

Impact of Government Regulations on Baggage Scanner Demand

Stricter government regulations and enhanced safety measures have significantly boosted the demand for advanced baggage scanners. Agencies like the TSA and EASA have enforced stringent rules, promoting the use of explosives detection systems and advanced imaging technology at airports and transportation hubs. These security enhancements ensure thorough baggage screening, exemplified by the USD 7.4 billion allocated to transportation security in 2024. Additionally, standardized testing methods such as ASTM E2677-2018 for detecting explosives ensure higher detection accuracy, although proprietary signal processing can impact the evaluation, requiring complex testing procedures to quantify detection limits.

Growth Drivers in Baggage Scanner Market - System Innovations and End-User Demands

By System Type

X-ray scanners are the fastest-growing system in the baggage scanner market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2024 to 2032. Their advanced imaging capabilities and enhanced threat detection meet stringent security requirements, bolstered by innovations such as AI integration and high-resolution imaging. RFID systems, meanwhile, dominate with a 56% market share due to their efficiency in real-time tracking and managing luggage. This technology significantly reduces lost or misplaced baggage, improving operational efficiency and enhancing the passenger experience. As seamless travel expectations rise, RFID complements X-ray scanners in reshaping baggage security and management.

By End User

Transit stations held an 18.00% market share in the baggage scanner sector by 2023, fueled by global travel demands and urbanization. As critical hubs for passenger safety, transit stations require efficient baggage screening and continuous technological upgrades. Meanwhile, airports are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% through 2032, driven by projected increases in air travel to 4.5 billion passengers by 2025. Airports are heavily investing in advanced security systems to enhance safety and streamline operations. Although some projects faced delays, the demand for innovative baggage handling and security solutions remains robust across the sector.

Key Market Segments:

By System Type



RFID Baggage Scanners X-Ray Baggage ScannersBY MODE TYPE

By End Users Type



Transit Stations

Airports

Border Checkpoints

Commercial Facilities Others

North America and Europe Drive Baggage Scanner Market Leadership, While Asia Pacific Soars with Robust Growth and Expanding Airport Infrastructure

North America and Europe lead the baggage scanner market due to strict public safety regulations, with North America capturing around 34% of the market in 2023, largely driven by its extensive network of airports. Security measures, such as mandatory scanners across U.S. airports post-9/11, reinforce the region's focus on safety. The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth in baggage scanner adoption, driven by increased security concerns and terrorist threats. This region is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 6.34% from 2024 to 2032, as investments in airport security across Asia rise to meet evolving safety needs.

In the Asia Pacific, rapid airport construction in countries like China and Japan reflects increasing globalization. India alone has over 400 airports, with 135 operational, serving more than 376 million passengers in 2024, including around 69.6 million international travelers. This represents a 15% increase from 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Rising business travel demand, fueled by multinational companies establishing regional offices, is also driving passenger numbers, further supporting airport expansions and upgrades across Asia.

Recent Development



February 2023: Smiths Detection launched the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model S, a compact CT checkpoint scanner with advanced imaging for efficient, space-saving passenger security screenings.

September 2024: Micro-X introduced its next-gen baggage scanner, improving scanning and threat detection for global airport security. September 2023: Smiths Detection announced the deployment of 3D cabin bag scanners at Indian airports by year-end, allowing passengers to keep electronics and liquids in bags, reducing security wait times.

