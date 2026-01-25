403
ICE nurse gets fatally shot by US Border Patrol agents in Minnesota
(MENAFN) According to reports, the man fatally shot by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday has been identified by his family as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital and an American citizen.
The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between federal immigration officers and members of the public protesting their presence in the city.
The American Nurses Association expressed that it was “deeply disturbed and saddened” by Pretti’s death, condemning violence and calling for transparency, accountability, and an “unencumbered investigation.” Colleagues described Pretti as a “super nice” person dedicated to helping others.
Authorities stated that the shooting occurred when Pretti approached an officer with a handgun during an operation to detain an unrelated illegal migrant. Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino said officers fired “defensive shots” after Pretti “violently resisted” attempts to disarm him.
This incident comes two weeks after another shooting in Minneapolis involving an ICE agent, which had sparked further protests. The previous case involved allegations of the individual attempting to ram officers with a car, though local officials and activists rejected that account.
