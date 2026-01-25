Dubai Metro Service Resumes After Brief Disruption On Red Line
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority informed commuters that service has returned to normal after a brief disruption on the Metro's Red Line on Sunday.
The "technical issue" affected service between Al Garhoud and Union stations. Alternative bus service was provided at these stations, RTA said.
The disruption was first reported by RTA at 8.36am, and service resumed at 9am, in less than half an hour.
Teams worked to restore the service as soon as possible, RTA said.
