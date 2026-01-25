Dubai Police's Horse Riding Therapy Helps 765 Individuals, Children Of Determination

Dubai Police's therapeutic horse riding programme has helped 765 individuals, including children of determination.

This form of equine therapy, run by the Dubai Police Mounted Police Station, is recognised as one of the most effective modern approaches for improving certain physical and intellectual disabilities, the authorities said.

The therapy supports both physical rehabilitation and psychological well-being. The programme has earned the full confidence of parents and guardians, achieving a 100 per cent satisfaction rate, Dubai Police said.

The therapeutic horse riding is supervised by qualified staff at the Mounted Police Station and supported by specially trained horses equipped for therapeutic sessions.

The Equestrian School affiliated with the station plays a key role in training riders and providing equestrian services for different segments of the community. Key initiatives include the Smart Stable project, which uses advanced technologies in horse care and management, along with specialised strategic planning projects.

The programme's results were announced during an inspection visit by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to the Mounted Police Station.

Al Marri also highlighted the role of mounted patrols in supporting police stations and enhancing the public's sense of safety and reassurance.

Mounted patrols also identify abandoned and wanted vehicles, monitoring traffic violations, secure sports and community events, and implement security campaigns across the emirate.

The Mounted Police Station recorded a job happiness rate of 99.1 percent, a training rate of 100 percent, physical readiness at 81.67 percent, and the building received the Gold“Wosool” accessibility certification from Dubai Municipality as a facility fully equipped for people of determination.