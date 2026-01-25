403
Kalin Hosts Hamas Officials in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s intelligence director, Ibrahim Kalin, on Saturday convened with a delegation representing the Palestinian movement Hamas in Istanbul, as reported by security officials.
Kalin conducted discussions with Khalil al-Hayya, a senior figure within Hamas’ Political Bureau and the leader of its negotiation delegation, alongside other representatives of the organization.
The talks focused on the ceasefire arrangement in Gaza, which has now progressed into its second stage.
Both sides reached an understanding to coordinate closely on boosting humanitarian assistance, reopening the Rafah Border Crossing for movement in both directions, initiating the responsibilities of the National Committee for Gaza Management (NGAC), and addressing additional connected matters.
Throughout the discussions, the Hamas delegation conveyed appreciation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Türkiye’s mediating and guarantor role in the pursuit of stability in Gaza, as well as for Ankara’s growing influence and active involvement during the agreement’s second phase.
