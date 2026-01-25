Lulu Hypermarkets Launch 'Explore Australia' Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Group, Qatar's leading retail destination, has launched“Explore Australia,” a special in-store campaign inviting shoppers to discover the diversity, quality, and freshness of Australian products across its hypermarkets at attractive promotional prices.

The campaign was officially inaugurated at LuLu Hypermarket, Giardino – The Pearl-Qatar, by Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan and his wife, in the presence of Australian football legend Tim Cahill, representatives from the Australia–Qatar Business Forum, Global Director of LuLu Group Dr. Mohamed Althaf, and senior LuLu management. The promotion will run until January 28 across all LuLu Hypermarket outlets in the region.

Speaking at the launch, Ambassador Flanagan highlighted Australia's long-standing role in supporting Qatar's food security and praised LuLu's growing partnership with Australian producers.

“It is a thrill to see so many Australian producers who have travelled to join us today. This initiative allows us to reconnect and continue the discussions we've had through previous engagements, including trade events and LuLu's visits to Australia over the years,” he said. He noted the strong reputation of Australian food products for quality and safety, particularly organic offerings.

“We take great pride in the exceptional standards of Australian food, from lamb and beef to fruits, vegetables, and a wide range of everyday essentials. Shoppers will be surprised to discover how many products on LuLu shelves originate from Australia.”

The Ambassador added that the timing of the campaign aligns well with Australia Day on January 26, making the celebration even more meaningful in Qatar.“This 'Explore Australia' event comes at a perfect time, and we are grateful to LuLu for its continued commitment. Each year, the selection grows stronger, supported by LuLu's purchasing and distribution centre in Melbourne, which continues to gain momentum.”

The Explore Australia campaign features a comprehensive range of products directly imported from Australia, including fresh meat, organic foods, muesli bars, plant-based milk, sauces, cake mixes, honey, grocery items, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Recent industry reports point to a steady increase in Australia's exports of livestock, fresh produce, and processed food products to Qatar.

LuLu Group's sourcing office in Australia plays a key role in ensuring a consistent supply of premium Australian products, enabling the retailer to offer high-quality imports at competitive and affordable prices across its stores.