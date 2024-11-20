du brings Emirati traditions and celebrations to those abroad for the 53rd UAE National Day

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced a heartwarming campaign for the 53rd UAE National Day. This year, du extends its celebration beyond the national borders, dedicating a special video campaign to Emiratis abroad, ensuring they feel connected to the festivities and traditions of their homeland during this occasion.

With the tagline "Carrying the nation’s spirit close to heart", the campaign is a touching tribute not only to those away from home but also to the resilience and unity of the Emirati people. It communicates a message of pride, belonging, and continuity, capturing the spirit and legacy of the UAE's founding fathers. Through this initiative, du aims to uphold the UAE's rich cultural heritage and ensure that every Emirati, no matter where they are in the world, can partake in the National Day celebrations.

Adel Al Rais, Head of Corporate Communications at du said: "The UAE National Day is a day when we honor our past, celebrate our achievements, and look forward to a future we build together as a nation. Our campaign this year is a reminder that distance doesn't lessen our bonds or our shared heritage. Whether you're at home or thousands of miles away, you're an important part of what makes this country remarkable. This initiative is our way of saying that wherever you are, you are with us, and together, we share the pride of being Emirati.'"

The specially crafted video takes viewers on a journey through the UAE's scenic beauty, its people's achievements, and the nation's vibrant traditions in line with du's commitment to bringing together communities and promote of national identity.

This thoughtful campaign highlights the importance of keeping traditions alive and sharing the joy of the UAE's National Day with every citizen, regardless of their geographical location. It's a reminder that every Emirati carries the essence of their homeland in their heart, fostering a sense of unity and national pride that goes beyond physical distances.





MENAFN20112024004993016550ID1108905849