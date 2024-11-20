Major Champions, LIV Golf Stars Set To Feature In International Series Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Major champions Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel are among 18 LIV stars in the field for International Series Qatar – the penultimate event of the season on both The International Series and the Asian Tour.

The 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel and 2010 Open winner Oosthuizen, both from South Africa, will be joined by Stinger GC team-mates and compatriots Dean Burmester and Branden Grace for the second staging of the event, which takes place at Doha Golf Club from 27-30 November and this year has a $2.5m prize purse.

4Aces GC star Reed from the United States, the 2018 Masters winner, is one of three former Ryder Cup players alongside fellow American Anthony Kim, a wild card this season, and Belgium's Thomas Pieters of Range Goats GC.

Other prominent LIV Golf stars include Range Goats GC's American Peter Uihlein, the International Series England champion, talented Spanish youngsters David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra, both winners on The International Series in 2023, Crushers GC's Indian star Anirban Lahiri and Caleb Surratt, the promising American from Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

As the second event in a three-week run in between the $2m LINK Hong Kong Open and $5m season-ending PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, the Qatar date will go a long way towards deciding The International Series Rankings.

One coveted spot on the LIV Golf roster is available to the rankings champion, while 32 places are also available on the season-ending LIV Golf Promotions event.

International Series Macau presented by Wynn champion John Catlin from the United States leads the rankings, with in-form Richard T Lee - the recent BNI Indonesian Masters winner - sitting in second.

Uihlein, New Zealand's Ben Campbell, Chinese-Taipei's Lee Chieh-po, and MJ Maguire from the United States all have a chance of catching Catlin over the closing stages.

Catlin has a stronger lead on the Asian Tour Order of Merit but still has work to do if he is to secure the title for the first time.

Hassan Nasser Al Naimi, Qatar Golf Association (QGA) President and Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee, said:“With the tournament bringing elite-level golf and some of

the biggest names in the sport for the second year in succession, we are witnessing another chapter in Qatar's rich legacy in sports.

"This event aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, showcasing our world-class facilities while inspiring future generations."

"The pathway to LIV Golf offers a unique opportunity for emerging talent in the region, further strengthening Doha's position as the sports capital and a global hub for world-class events,” he said.