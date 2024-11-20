(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Natural Graphite Production in 2024 is Estimated at 1.3 Million Tonnes, While Synthetic Graphite Production Reaches Approximately 3 Million Tonnes
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global market for Graphite 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global graphite market demonstrates strong growth driven primarily by surging demand from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector. Current market dynamics are characterized by Chinese dominance in both mining and processing, accounting for approximately 70% of natural graphite production and 90% of processing capacity. The market faces supply chain diversification pressures, with major investments in new production facilities outside China.
Natural graphite production in 2024 is estimated at 1.3 million tonnes, while synthetic graphite production reaches approximately 3 million tonnes. Prices remain elevated due to strong demand and supply constraints, with high-quality flake graphite commanding $2,000-2,400 per tonne and spherical graphite reaching $4,000-4,700 per tonne.
Key market developments include:
Accelerating EV battery demand Supply chain regionalization efforts Processing capacity expansion outside China Rising energy costs affecting synthetic graphite production Growing emphasis on ESG compliance
The market is projected to experience substantial growth, driven by:
EV battery demand reaching 9,300 GWh by 2035 Energy storage applications requiring 1,770 GWh New gigafactory developments globally Expanding industrial applications
Key growth factors include:
Mass EV adoption Grid storage expansion Industrial modernization Nuclear power growth Advanced materials development
Challenges include:
Processing capacity constraints Energy costs for synthetic production Environmental regulations Supply chain security Technical specifications for batteries
The market transformation will require significant investment in new production capacity, processing facilities, and technology development to meet projected demand growth across all sectors.
The Global Market for Graphite 2025-2035 provides detailed analysis of the rapidly evolving graphite market, encompassing both natural and synthetic graphite sectors from 2025-2035. The report examines production, processing, applications, and emerging technologies driving market growth, with particular focus on electric vehicle batteries and energy storage applications.
Key Report Features:
Complete analysis of natural and synthetic graphite markets Detailed production and capacity data Price trends and forecasts Technology developments Comprehensive end-use market analysis Regional market assessments In-depth company profiles
The report provides exhaustive coverage of graphite types, including flake, amorphous, vein, and synthetic varieties, along with emerging technologies like graphene and advanced processing methods. Special attention is given to high-growth applications such as lithium-ion battery anodes, where demand is projected to increase significantly through 2035.
Companies Profiled include:
Aben Resources Alba Mineral Resources Anovion Technologies Anson Resources Applied Graphite Technologies Armadale Capital Ashbury Carbons Black Rock Mining Blencowe Resources BTR New Material Group Buxton Resources Canada Carbon Carbonscape Ceylon Graphite China Minmetals Group China Steel Chemical Cocan Graphite Mill Doncarb Graphite Eagle Graphite EcoGraf Evolution Energy Minerals Extrativa Metalquimica Evion Group Fangda Carbon First Graphene Five-star New Material Technology Focus Graphite FunktioMat Grafintec GrafTech International Graphex Technologies Graphit Kropfmuhl Graphite COVA Graphite India Limited Graphite One Graphjet Technology Gratomic Green Battery Minerals Green Graphite Technologies Greenwing Resources HEG Limited Heilongjiang Aoyu Energy Heilongjiang Guangshengda Hexagon Energy Materials Hubei Hengda Ibiden Infinity Stone Ventures International Graphite ITech Minerals JFE Chemical Jixi Northeast Asia Mineral Resources Jixi Puchen Graphite Kaifeng Carbon Leading Edge Materials Lomiko Metals Magnis Energy Technologies Mason Resources Mersen SA
Market segments analyzed include:
Battery materials (EVs, energy storage) Refractories and metallurgy Lubricants and friction materials Electronics and thermal management Nuclear applications Fuel cells and renewable energy Flame retardants
The research examines critical market dynamics including:
Chinese market dominance Supply chain diversification efforts Processing technology advances Recycling developments Environmental regulations Regional production trends Price volatility factors
Regional analysis covers:
China's dominant position North American market development European Union initiatives Emerging Asian markets African production potential
The report includes detailed profiles of over 100 companies, analysis of production capacities, and strategic developments. Extensive data on gigafactory developments and their impact on graphite demand is provided, along with analysis of competing technologies and materials.
Technology coverage includes:
Advanced processing methods New extraction techniques Purification technologies Coating developments Recycling innovations Graphene applications
Market forecasts through 2035 cover:
Production by type and region Demand by application Price trends Regional consumption Technology adoption Market share analysis Companies profiles
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Types of graphite
2.2 Natural graphite
2.3 Synthetic graphite
2.4 New technologies
2.5 Recycling of graphite materials
2.6 Applications of graphite
2.7 Graphite pricing (ton)
2.8 Graphene
2.8.1 Overview
2.8.2 Properties
2.8.3 Types of graphene and prices
2.8.4 Markets and applications
2.8.5 Graphene production capacities
2.8.6 Graphene producers
3 MARKETS FOR GRAPHITE
3.1 Global production of graphite
3.1.1 The graphite market in 2024 and beyond
3.1.2 China dominance
3.1.3 United States subsidies/loans and tariffs on Chinese imports
3.1.4 Global mine production and reserves of natural graphite
3.1.5 Global graphite production in tonnes, 2016-2023
3.1.6 Estimated global graphite production in tonnes, 2024-2035
3.1.7 Synthetic graphite supply
3.2 Global market demand for graphite by end use market 2016-2035, tonnes
3.2.1 Natural graphite
3.2.2 Synthetic graphite
3.3 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2023
3.4 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2035
3.5 Graphite market developments 2020-2024
3.6 Demand by region
3.7 Factors that aid graphite market growth
3.8 Factors that hinder graphite market growth
3.9 Main market players
3.9.1 Natural graphite
3.9.2 Synthetic graphite
3.10 Market supply chain
3.11 Lithium-ion batteries
3.11.1 Gigafactories
3.11.2 Anode material in electric vehicles
3.11.2.1 Properties
3.11.2.2 Market demand
3.11.3 Recent trends in the automotive market and EVs
3.11.4 Higher costs and tight supply
3.11.5 Forecast for EVs
3.11.6 Graphite alternatives for batteries
3.12 Refractory manufacturing (Steel market)
3.12.1 Steel market trends and graphite growth
3.12.2 Carbon Sources for refractories
3.12.3 Electric arc furnaces in steelmaking
3.13 Recarburising
3.14 Graphite shapes
3.15 Electronics
3.15.1 Thermal management
3.16 Electrode materials for fuel cells
3.17 Nuclear
3.18 Lubricants
3.19 Friction materials
3.20 Flame retardants
3.21 Solar and wind turbines
4 COMPANY PROFILES (102 company profiles)
