Atmospheric Water Generator Business Report 2024 - Rising Global Water Scarcity Drives Demand For Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG)

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) was estimated at US$3.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Despite the remarkable promise AWGs hold, the technology faces notable challenges that need to be addressed to realize its full potential. One of the foremost challenges is the high energy consumption required for the condensation process, especially with compressor-based cooling systems, which can be costly in terms of both electricity and environmental impact. This has led researchers and developers to explore alternative power sources, with solar- and wind-powered AWGs emerging as promising solutions for off-grid areas where conventional power may be unavailable or expensive.

In regions with high humidity, AWGs are most effective, but performance drops significantly in low-humidity areas, a limitation that has pushed the industry towards innovating with desiccant-based extraction methods that can function in arid climates. However, each method presents specific trade-offs between efficiency, water output, and cost, challenging AWG manufacturers to create adaptable and affordable systems. On the other hand, the potential for modular AWGs that can scale water production based on household or community needs presents an opportunity for AWGs to become more versatile in residential and commercial applications, as well as for use in emergency relief.

This adaptability allows AWGs to cater to varying demand levels, from individual use to larger-scale water production for humanitarian missions and disaster recovery, where access to safe drinking water is critical. Growing awareness of the global water crisis and AWGs' unique role in decentralized water production is also attracting public and private interest, facilitating new partnerships and expanding the scope for AWG deployment in underserved regions.

Why Is Atmospheric Water Generation Gaining Momentum Across Various Sectors?

The adoption of AWG technology is increasing across multiple sectors, largely due to its ability to produce water on demand, which addresses the urgent needs of populations affected by climate-driven water shortages. The residential market is experiencing considerable interest in AWGs as urban populations face diminishing groundwater supplies and concerns over water contamination from outdated infrastructure. With the rising costs of municipal water, households are turning to AWGs as an independent, sustainable solution for safe drinking water, particularly in areas where water quality and availability are unreliable.

In the commercial sphere, AWGs are gaining traction among businesses, hotels, and manufacturing facilities that have high water requirements, as these generators offer an environmentally friendly alternative that aligns with corporate sustainability goals. Additionally, the agricultural sector is exploring AWGs to support water needs for irrigation in small-scale applications, though this usage is still nascent and requires further technological refinement to meet large-scale agricultural demands.

Beyond these applications, AWGs play a pivotal role in humanitarian efforts, providing water to displaced communities and disaster-stricken regions where traditional water sources have been compromised. For military and remote field operations, AWGs are increasingly valued for their capacity to supply potable water on-site, eliminating logistical challenges associated with transporting water. This diverse applicability underscores the technology's growing role in addressing water security concerns across residential, commercial, humanitarian, and governmental sectors.

What's Driving the Growth in the Atmospheric Water Generator Market?

The growth in the atmospheric water generator market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and emerging use cases across various sectors. Innovations in AWG technology, such as energy-efficient cooling systems, advanced filtration, and compact, portable designs, have made these devices more efficient, accessible, and appealing to a broader range of consumers. Additionally, there is a rising emphasis on integrating AWGs with renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, which addresses cost concerns and enhances the technology's appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and organizations aiming to reduce their carbon footprint.

Consumer behavior is also shifting toward self-sustaining and off-grid solutions, especially in regions experiencing water scarcity or areas with unreliable water quality. This shift is particularly evident in the residential sector, where households are adopting AWGs not only as a cost-saving measure but as a means of securing a consistent and safe water supply amid rising concerns over municipal water contamination and limited resources. In the commercial and industrial sectors, businesses are increasingly integrating AWGs as part of their corporate sustainability initiatives, seeking reliable and eco-friendly water solutions that reduce dependency on strained local water resources.

The adoption of AWGs in humanitarian and emergency relief efforts further amplifies market growth, as these systems offer a reliable source of potable water in regions affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises. Consequently, the expanding awareness of water security, combined with technological improvements and shifting market preferences, is propelling the atmospheric water generator market forward, positioning AWGs as a viable and essential solution in the pursuit of global water sustainability.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation); Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cooling Condensation AWG segment, which is expected to reach US$5.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.7%. The Wet Desiccation AWG segment is also set to grow at 1.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $888.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.3% CAGR to reach $841.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market such as Air2Water LLC, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd., Atlantis Solar, Dew Point Manufacturing, Drinkable Air and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 37 companies featured in this Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market report include:



Air2Water LLC

Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Atlantis Solar

Dew Point Manufacturing

Drinkable Air

EcoloBlue, Inc.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWC)

GENAQ Technologies S.L.

Hendrx Water PlanetsWater

Key Attributes:

