Beijing Review: Toward A Just World

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18 and 19, the 19th Heads of State and Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Chinese President

Xi Jinping on November 18 delivered an important speech at Session I of the 19th G20 Summit titled Building a Just World of Common Development.

The day the world becomes more just, life will be simpler

"I pointed out at this forum that prosperity and stability would not be possible in a world where the rich become richer while the poor are made poorer, and countries should make global development more inclusive, beneficial to all, and more resilient," Xi said during his speech.

"The day the world becomes more just, life will be simpler." This is the English version of a quote by Oscar Niemeyer, one of the greatest architects in Brazilian history, whose works include the National Congress Palace of Brazil. On July 16, 2014, Xi quoted this line in a keynote speech he addressed to the Brazilian National Congress during his state visit to Brazil.

By quoting this line, Xi called for joint efforts to promote international fairness and justice and build a harmonious world safeguarded by lasting peace and common prosperity.

The pursuit of fairness and justice in international relations has always been a noble cause in human history. Remaining committed to these values has not only been a time-honored tradition but also an unwavering strength of character in China's diplomacy.

This commitment can be traced back to the 1950s, when China first put forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. This vision has widely resonated with the international community and has since served as the basis for China's participation in international affairs.

Since the new era began in 2012, China has been actively promoting a new type of international relations, one that focuses on building a community with a shared future for humanity. In support of international fairness and justice, China has put forward practical proposals, including the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilizations Initiative.

Since its proposal in 2013, the country's Belt and Road Initiative, a strategy to boost connectivity along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes, has been a powerful driver of growth for its participating countries. Other Chinese initiatives, including the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and the China-UN Peace and Development Fund, have covered more than 100 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania, fostering widespread prosperity and collaboration.

As a key member of the Global South, China has been committed to empowering other developing countries by amplifying their voice and influence in global governance. China was the first country to openly support the African Union's inclusion in the G20.

In our world today, protectionism and unilateralism are on the rise. The divide between the Global North and South continues to widen. In the face of these challenges, the global community must share the responsibility of safeguarding international fairness and justice. By holding the belief that "the day the world becomes more just, life will be simpler," we will one day advance to an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity.

Just as Xi said at the end of his speech in Rio de Janeiro, "China is ready to take steps together with all parties to build a just world of common development, leave poverty in the past, and turn our vision into reality."

SOURCE Beijing Review

