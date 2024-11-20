Methanol Market To See Global Supply Expansion Despite Stable-To-Low Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Methanol Market

Methanol to Garner $54.6 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 5.06% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Methanol Market by Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Others), by End-use (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Appliances, Paints and Coatings, Insulation, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global methanol industry was pegged at $35.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $54.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2022 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in demand for hydrogen fuel cells, developments in medical sectors, and growth in automotive have boosted the growth of the global methanol market. On the contrary, low production of methanol compared to alternative fuels and increased energy security offered by methanol would open new opportunities in the future.Request PDF Brochure:The natural gas segment dominated the marketBy feedstock, the natural gas segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global methanol market. However, the coal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.12% from 2022 to 2030, owing to use of coal as a feedstock for the methanol production to reduce the gap between declining fossil fuel supplies and boost the hydrogen economy thereby reducing the carbon emissions.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Methanol Market @The automotive segment held the largest shareBy end-use industry, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than one-fifths of the global methanol market. However, the appliances segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period. This is because methanol is the building block for the manufacturing of various appliances that can be found in computers, cars, and others.Asia-Pacific held the lion's shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global methanol market, due to substantial rise in government initiatives to boost the use of methanol for electric vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.Major Market PlayersCelanese CorporationBASF SEMethanex CorporationSABICPetroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.ValeroMitsui & Co., Ltd.Zagros Petrochemical Co.Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.