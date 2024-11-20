LBTC Accredited By The British Accreditation Council (BAC)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK – London Business Training & Consulting (LBTC) is proud to announce its accreditation by the British Accreditation Council (BAC), a global leader in quality assurance for independent further and higher education. This prestigious accreditation further strengthens LBTC's reputation as a premium management training and consulting service provider.



For over 35 years, the BAC has been a trusted authority in quality assurance. BAC accreditation is a globally recognized mark of educational excellence, respected by students, employers, and alike.



"We are honoured to receive this accreditation from BAC. It reaffirms the quality of our programmes and assures our delegates of the high standards we consistently uphold" says Rohit Chandiramani, CEO - LBTC.



About London Business Training & Consulting (LBTC)



LBTC offers a wide range of business and management training courses, delivered by consultants with extensive global and multi-sector experience. Our mission is to provide innovative, high-quality training and consultancy solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide.



With over 500+ business and management courses available in person and live online, ranging from one day to three weeks in duration, LBTC's courses are designed to meet the needs of diverse clients. Courses are repeated every four months, allowing participants to choose dates that fit their schedule.



A key aspect of LBTC's service is its commitment to sustainability through a fully paperless approach. All course materials, documentation, and communication are provided electronically, enhancing operational efficiency and the learning experience for delegates.



To meet our clients' needs, LBTC works with a network of industry experts to deliver tailored solutions that address business challenges and objectives. Our experts provide hands-on support to implement sustainable, transformative changes.



About the British Accreditation Council (BAC)



Founded in 1984, the British Accreditation Council (BAC) is a globally recognized authority in quality assurance for independent education institutions.



...

