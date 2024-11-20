Int'l Coop. Key To Create Nuclear-Free Zone -- Kuwaiti Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai affirmed that creating nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction-free zone in the Middle East could only be done through serious regional and international cooperation.

Ambassador Al-Banai made the remarks during his speech at the UN's fifth on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction in New York late Tuesday, held from 18 to 22 November.

Kuwait is eager to create a nuclear-free zone in the region, said Al-Banai, noting the country's chairmanship of the second conference, which resulted in approving a number of measures and forming a committee to enhance communication between the conference's sessions.

Kuwait also presented a suggestion in the conference's fourth session on establishing a small group of the countries that chaired the previous sessions, tasked with executing significant measures, he said. He called on the UN to approve and launch the group, due to its vital role in achieving the conference's goals.

He warned that the existence of secret nuclear plants, away from the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), poses a direct threat on the region and the world's security.

Kuwait is deeply concerned with the lack of commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, said the ambassador, adding that destroying these weapons is the best way to ensure the region's safety.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti diplomat said the Israeli occupation force refrained from taking part in the conference's past sessions, adding that it is the only side that did not join the NPT. Although we look forward for all nations to engage in this event, we will not accept dealing with a government that lacks the basic humane morals and commits war crimes and crimes against humanity, he noted.

He renewed calls for the international community and the UN Security Council to commit to their responsibilities to end the genocide in Palestine, allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and bring those responsible of committing war crimes to justice. (end)

ast









MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108904952