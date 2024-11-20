Retaliations erupt at Audi plant

(MENAFN) Riots broke out at Audi’s Brussels plant on Wednesday, prompting police to intervene and disperse protesters, according to reports from Reuters. Around 150 masked individuals stormed a negotiating room where unions and company officials were discussing a severance plan linked to the factory's closure. The protesters set off fireworks and blocked the exits, preventing those involved in the talks from leaving. One union member sustained minor injuries in the chaos.



The Audi facility in Brussels, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, is scheduled to cease vehicle production by March 2025, after the company failed to secure new investors or find an alternative use for the plant. The closure will affect approximately 3,000 workers and several hundred subcontractors, raising concerns about job losses. Earlier this year, 5,000 people demonstrated in support of the workers as Audi’s challenges mirror broader struggles in the European automotive sector, including high energy costs and increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicles. In a related development, Volkswagen announced plans to close at least three plants in Germany and reduce operations in other locations, potentially resulting in thousands of layoffs.

