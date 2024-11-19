Kuwait Takes Part In UN Bazaar In Geneva

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Nasser Abdullah Al-Hayen said his country's participation in the annual UN Women's Guild Bazaar reflects keenness on backing the humanitarian efforts of the international organizations.

Kuwait's pavilion at the bazaar drew praise from all visitors, notably ambassadors and notable figures, he told KUNA on Tuesday.

"Kuwait's contribution to the event is a token part of the country's relief effort for disaster-hit people worldwide," Ambassador Al-Hayen said.

He cited as examples of Kuwait humanitarian action the assistance provided to the brotherly people of Palestine in Gaza Strip and the Lebanese people, notably women and children, who bear the brunt of the ongoing war.

The exhibits at Kuwait pavilion include national products, traditional garments, he said, adding at all the proceeds of sales at the bazaar, including food, handicrafts and lottery tickets will go to help underprivileged children around the world. (end)

