Kuwait Cabinet Reiterates National Climate Change Pledges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Cabinet on Tuesday reinforced national commitments to fight climate change in line with the Paris Agreement, at a time where world leaders are gathering to discuss the matter at a UN climate summit in Azerbaijan.

Amid its weekly session, presided over by Acting Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, the Cabinet praised the speech given at the UN COP29 climate summit by the Amir's representative His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in which he cited climate change as among the world's most perennial concerns.

In his speech, His Highness the Crown Prince underlined that Kuwait, alongside the rest of the world, is feeling the effects of climate change at a rapid pace, which calls for a series of national initiatives that fall under the Paris Agreement on climate change, which mainly entails efforts to cut carbon emissions and keep global warming in check, the Cabinet said.

Discussing the matter further, the Cabinet emphasized the increasingly significant role of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development in aiding the most vulnerable nations through a series of projects that are instrumental in allowing them to cushion the blow of climate change, it added.

The aforementioned projects are a combination of grants and loans worth up to USD 23 billion, which is a testament to Kuwait's unflinching commitment to global efforts aiming to fight climate change, ultimately reaching carbon neutrality by the year 2060, in addition to making solar energy the predominant source of national electricity generation by the year 2050.

The Cabinet also looked into separate encounters His Highness the Crown Prince had with world leaders on the sidelines of COP29, including Iraq, Azerbaijan, Montenegro and Kazakhstan, in addition to senior UN officials, all of which centered around efforts to bolster bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, and on the occasion of Omani 54th National Day, the Cabinet extended congratulation to Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, expressing pride in the sturdy relations between the two fraternal nations and the remarkable feats and development achieved in Oman across a variety of fields.

State Minister for Municipal Affairs and State Minister for Housing Affairs Abdulateef Al-Meshari presented to the Cabinet a report by violations' removal team, tasked with identifying violations and taking appropriate measures.

The Cabinet approved a draft decree appointing the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Kuwait Financial Intelligence Unit for a period of four years.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decree appointing the chairperson, deputy chairperson and members of the board of directors of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport for a period of four years.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decree forming a committee to appeal decisions of the Central Agency for Public Tenders for a period of three years.

The Cabinet referred the draft decrees to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During the weekly session, the Cabinet approved the minute of the Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship, which included cases of loss and withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality as per provisions of Decree Law No. (15) of 1959. (end)

