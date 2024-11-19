AÏDA Brings Vienna's Coffeehouse Culture To Jeddah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) AÏDA, the legendary Viennese café-konditorei, has officially landed in Saudi Arabia, marking a historic milestone in its 111-year journey.

Known for its signature pink ambiance and handcrafted pastries, AÏDA has brought the charm and tradition of Viennese coffeehouse culture to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Taste of Vienna at the Red Sea: Opened on November 15, AÏDA's newest location spans 284 square meters, offering seating for over 150 guests alongside a take-away area.

As the largest food and beverage outlet at the airport, AÏDA Jeddah is open round the clock, serving a wide array of Austrian coffee specialities, handcrafted pastries, and classic Viennese snacks.

AÏDA's dedication to quality remains steadfast, with its menu adapted to local tastes by using Halal-certified ingredients while maintaining the authenticity that has defined its global reputation. Importantly, even in Vienna, AÏDA exclusively uses Halal-certified gelatine for its pastries, ensuring they meet dietary requirements for Muslim guests. AÏDA advises Muslim visitors to Vienna to exercise caution, as many other pastry shops in the city primarily use pork-based gelatine.

Expanding a 'Pink Legacy': With a total of 35 shops worldwide, AÏDA remains rooted in its family owned tradition. Most of the cafés are directly operated by the Prousek family, ensuring a consistent quality and charm that reflect the values of this century-old brand.

However, AÏDA has also embraced strategic partnerships to expand internationally. The Jeddah location is managed by SSP Group, a global leader in travel food and beverage services. Similarly, AÏDA franchises operate successfully in Munich with Allresto and in Vienna, Berlin, and other Austrian locations in collaboration with Lagardère Travel Retail.

Dominik Prousek, fourth-generation owner of AÏDA, shared his excitement:“This is a dream come true-bringing the heart of Vienna's coffeehouse culture to a global audience. Seeing our family's legacy resonate in Jeddah is an emotion."

AÏDA will be coming to Qatar soon, it is learnt.

