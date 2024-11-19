Striim Offers A Mirroring Solution For SQL Server To Fabric At Microsoft Ignite

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, a leader in real-time data integration and streaming, is spotlighting SQL2Fabric - Mirroring, its new managed service at Microsoft Ignite in Chicago from November 19–22. As a data partner of Microsoft, Striim now offers a simple service that automates real-time replication from on-premise SQL Server to Microsoft Fabric with minimal latency, helping businesses achieve seamless Fabric adoption.

Open Mirroring is a new capability in Microsoft Fabric that provides public APIs for any applications to integrate with the open mirroring approach based on an open Delta Lake table format.

Striim's established expertise in SQL Server integrations to Fabric Lakehouse and Fabric Warehouse positions it as a robust solution for organizations adopting Microsoft Fabric. Key features include:



Direct Point-to-Point Mirroring : Real-time replication from on-premise SQL Server to Microsoft Fabric via Open Mirroring for fast and seamless unified analytics.

Azure Marketplace Availability : Striim's solution, available in the Azure Marketplace, allows organizations to easily deploy real-time mirroring as part of their cloud journey. Fully Managed service : SQL2Fabric-Mirroring is a fully managed service that offers easy-to-get-started, simple-to-scale, and built-in availability and resilience features.



Alok Pareek, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim, adds,“Our ongoing deep integration with Microsoft enables us to deliver powerful real-time data solutions. Striim's solution for SQL Server to Microsoft Fabric is crucial for replicating a majority of SQL Server enterprise data that predominantly is on-premise today, to take advantage of Microsoft Fabric Analytics and AI services.”

Shireesh Thota, Corporate Vice President of Azure Data at Microsoft, says,“Striim's point-to-point solution for SQL Server to Microsoft Fabric will help enterprises needing low-latency, real-time data replication. Striim delivers a reliable and scalable solution that supports seamless, low latency data movement between on-premise systems and the cloud.”

Visit Striim at Microsoft Ignite

Attendees of Microsoft Ignite are invited to visit Striim's booth for an in-depth look at how Striim's new SQL2Fabric - Mirroring solution drives real-time insights and operational efficiency. Stop by booth number 103 to learn how Striim's technology powers real-time data integration. To learn more visit and explore our service in the Azure Marketplace.

About Striim

Striim unifies data across clouds, applications, and databases with its fully managed SaaS platform. Optimized for cloud data warehouses, it delivers AI-ready insights in real time. With expertise in data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication-featuring Oracle CDC-Striim processes 100s of billions of events daily with sub-second latency, enabling fast decision-making. Visit .

Media Contact:

Dianna Spring, Vice President of Marketing at Striim

Phone: (650) 241-0680 ext. 354

Resources:

Microsoft Ignite 2024 Fabric blog:

Introducing Open Mirroring in Microsoft Fabric: