Planet Home Lending Expands With Spanish Fork, Utah Location

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has expanded its footprint in Spanish Fork, Utah, with Branch Manager Maralee Jensen, (NMLS ID#218299) and her team, including Mortgage Loan Officer Dan Barber (NMLS ID#1646395) and Mortgage Loan Assistant Richard Phan. The team is licensed in Utah, Idaho and Arizona.Jensen brings more than 40 years of mortgage experience and Barber, who is fluent in Spanish, joined the team more than seven years ago. They have experience helping homebuyers and homeowners make the most of conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, construction and manufactured housing home loans. Known for their commitment to clients, Jensen and Barber have developed long-term, multi-generational relationships within their community.Both Jensen and Barber also have extensive experience providing divorce mortgage services and support clients who are making complex financial decisions.“We take the time to help our clients consider their future from multiple perspectives,” she explained.“Questions like, 'will you be the departing spouse from the residence or remain in the residence?' and 'is there a home equity line on the property?' or 'what is your next real estate goal' to prompt them to consider the lasting impact of their choices.”“Maralee and Dan have carved a strategic niche in the Mountain States, building a reputation for financial education, mortgage excellence and exceptional service,” said John Bosley, President of Planet Home Lending, Mortgage Lending.“We are excited to welcome them to the Planet family and look forward to supporting their invaluable work within their community.”Planet Home Lending provides a range of loan options, including a refinancing program with zero lender fees and a no-cost appraisal within the first year, enabling clients to refinance if rates drop.With Planet's extensive loan products, Jensen and Barber are well-positioned to help even more families achieve homeownership, including programs through the Utah Housing Corporation offering down payment help to first-time buyers.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit .

