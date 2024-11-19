Ukraine Refuses To Submit To Russia After 1,000 War Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Ukraine affirmed that it will not "submit" to Russia after 1,000 days of war that brokeout in February 2022.

The Ukrainian foreign said in a statement on Tuesday that Ukraine will not surrender, despite the difficulties in delivering weapons to Ukraine and the losses the country is suffering in the war.

It added that Russia has formed an alliance with North Korea and Iran, which will affect security and stability in Europe and the world.

Achieving peace can only happen through imposing power and not through de-escalating tension, said the ministry, referring to reports from Washington on Trump's intentions to end war in Ukraine by reaching an agreement with Russia.

The statment comes as Russia has escalated attacks on Ukrainian cities in the past few days, seizing new areas in east Ukraine. (end)

