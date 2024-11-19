K9 Security And Montycloud Partner To Transform IAM Access Governance For AWS Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This partnership empowers MSPs to deliver enhanced client value through automated AWS IAM security assessment and governance, driving efficient business growth

- Stephen Kuenzli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of k9 SecurityCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- k9 Security, a leader in cloud access governance solutions, announces a strategic partnership with MontyCloud, Inc. This integration enables automated IAM security assessment and monitoring of customer accounts through MontyCloud's DAY2 platform, where k9 Security analyzes security configurations, generates actionable reports, and provides continuous visibility into cloud entitlements across AWS accounts.The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing AWS customers and partners: understanding and managing AWS API and data resource accessibility across complex cloud environments.Organizations like Managed Service Providers (MSPs) especially feel this pain as they wrestle with an ever-growing web of permissions, roles, and access controls across multiple customer accounts. There is constant pressure to maintain airtight security while enabling business agility, combined with the risk that one small IAM misconfiguration could either cripple operations or create vulnerabilities, makes this a particularly painful challenge for MSPs.By integrating k9 Security's IAM Access Governance solution into MontyCloud's Service Catalog, customers can now deploy comprehensive access management tools with just a few clicks."MSPs are looking for ways to deliver more value to their clients while growing their business efficiently," said Stephen Kuenzli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of k9 Security. Now MSPs can identify immediate security improvement opportunities, expand AWS managed services, and strengthen client relationships through proactive IAM governance."Key benefits of the integration include:. Quick identification of critical risks such as excess administrators and unused credentials. Comprehensive visibility into effective IAM access within and between AWS accounts. Automated assessment of IAM security posture. Simplified remediation processes with safe and proven policy generators. Streamlined compliance reporting and monitoringThe integration makes it easier to manage privileged access; allowing organizations to quickly review IAM administrators across all managed accounts, identify inactive administrators, and remediate excess admins.k9 Security extends beyond admin access management to help identify and remediate other critical security issues, including:. Long-term access credentials needing rotation. Unused IAM users and roles. Over-permissioned principals. Overly-accessible data sources across S3 buckets, KMS encryption keys, DynamoDB tables, and RDS clusters“Our partnership with k9 Security demonstrates our commitment to AWS partners.” says Mitch Ivanicki, Head of GTM at MontyCloud.“We are continuing to invest in integrations that help MSPs ensure that their customers' AWS environments meet AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices from migrations to ongoing managed services engagements."The k9 Security IAM Assessment tool is immediately available through the MontyCloud Service Catalog. Visit the website for more information about the MontyCloud DAY2 and k9 Security Integration .To help MSPs get maximum value from the integration, k9 Security's experts work alongside Account Executives and CloudOps teams to review initial assessments. k9 Security offers guidance on how to identify the most urgent and valuable improvements as well as how to effectively represent these findings to clients. This hands-on support ensures that organizations can confidently deliver IAM security improvements that strengthen client relationships and grow business.About k9 Security: k9 Security helps cloud teams scale security operations with simple and robust IAM security practices integrated into teams' preferred workflows and tools, enabling the whole team to secure deployments.About MontyCloud: MontyCloud Inc. transforms teams into cloud powerhouses through its DAY2 platform, a no-code Cloud Operations solution that simplifies CloudOps without additional IT resources. The platform enables self-service consumption, standardizes deployments, optimizes cloud costs, delivers granular governance, reduces security & compliance issues, and automates incident management.

