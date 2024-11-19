Confident Of Development Work, Rohan Jaitley Files Nomination For DDCA President Post

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS): Incumbent Rohan Jaitley on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of president of the Delhi and District Association (DDCA) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, seeking reelection for a second term.

The DDCA will hold for all members of the apex council, including five office bearers and seven directors, from December 13 to 15. The election results will be announced on December 16.

Jaitley, who defeated Vikas Singh in the last election to secure the top post, is confident of getting a second term in the association.

"In regard to preparation, we've been doing good work around the association with the last two years which is being followed. Be cricketing activities development, infrastructure development, player welfare development and members inclusion on various activities, this is something we've been working on for the last three years," Rohan told IANS.

"Last time, our agenda was very clear on various topics including pensions, infrastructure, insurance and facilities etc. We've delivered about 90 per cent of what we've promised. With Delhi Premier League, we have done U-16, and U-19 overhaul, and we have senior and club level cricket league with around 1600 games happening. We started pensions for players, we started health insurance for players, and we ensured that stadium infrastructure was upgraded before the last World Cup. These are the changes that we've brought about and hoping that members would support me and my team this time too," he elaborated on schemes launched during his tenure.

"It is also always good when you get support from multiple ecosystems. We're ensuring that everything is in compliance with and requirements of players and how to improve the teams' performance across boards. Changes do take time and we're seeing results. Sooner or later we will see big results," he added on former cricketers' support for the pension scheme.

Jaitley extended warm wishes to cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, who is also contesting for the DDCA president post and filed his nomination on Monday.

"While contesting an election, one has to be very cautious and careful on how to go about things. It is something which is actively being done and we'll make sure that a positive result does come. I would wish (Kirti) Azad all the very best," Rohan said.

"We've running a very transparent administration, everything is out there in the public. Everyone knows what is happening be it selection-related matters to infrastructure updates. There were issues before I came in, there were financial issues that the association was facing including a lot of outstanding for vendors. Now, we're in a reserve surplus and made sure that infrastructure is top class, facilities are being created," he added.

Jaitley confirmed that he will announce his panel in the coming days.