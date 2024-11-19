Police Conducts Raids In South Kashmir In UAPA Case
Date
11/19/2024 5:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday carried out raids in Awantipora and Tral areas of south Kashmir in connection with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
According to an official, police raided two residential houses belonginb to Jahangir Ahmed Ahanger, son of Gh Nabi Ahanger, in Dadsara, Tral, and Gh Nabi Thoker alias Shaheen, son of Gh Mohiuddin, in Khankha Midoora, Awantipora.
He said that raids were conducted in connection with case FIR No 03/2024 U/S 13 ULAP Act of police station Awantipora.
