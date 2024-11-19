'La Mar Around The World Menu' Preview Dinner Event Hosted By Peruvian Chef Gastón Acurio

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The award-winning Peruvian restaurant La Mar has announced an exceptional one-night-only gastronomic event featuring acclaimed Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio.

On Thursday (November 21), Chef Acurio will join La Mar Doha and the InterContinental for his first visit in five years to present a unique preview of its yet-to-be-released 'La Mar Around the World' prix fixe menu, a curated family-style sharing menu that celebrates the global influences of La Mar's signature cuisine.

For this exclusive culinary event, Chef Acurio has crafted a selection of dishes that represents the finest offerings from each of its nine La Mar locations around the world including dishes from; Buenos Aires, Bogota, Santiago, Miami, San Francisco, Doha, Dubai, Bellevue located outside of Seattle, and the original flagship location in Lima, Peru.

This is rare opportunity to experience a dinner event hosted by Gastón as he presents the diverse flavours and culinary mastery of Peruvian cuisine from across thecontinents where his La Mar restaurants reside.

The prix fixe menu is a testament to La Mar's commitment to innovation and quality in every aspect of its culinary offerings. Chef Acurio will guide guests through the vibrant stories behind each dish, offering insights into the regional influences and techniques that make La Mar's cuisine exceptional.

Given the nature of this special occasion, space is very limited and reservations are required.

This is an intimate opportunity to dine with one of Latin America's most prominent chefs and explore the full scope of La Mar's global culinary vision.