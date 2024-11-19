Gold Set For Worst Week In 3 Years

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Prices for gold were little changed on Friday, but was set for its worst week in more than three years, hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar amid expectations of fewer Reserve rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,569.69 per ounce after a five-session slide. It was down more than 4% for the week so far.

Bullion hit a two-month low in the previous session and has declined more than $220 from the record peak hit last month.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $2,574.50.

According to the CME Fedwatch tool, markets see a 59% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, down from 83% a day ago.

With a quiet U.S. calendar next week, experts say, gold could rebound, potentially retesting $2,600 level.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $30.52 U.S. per ounce, platinum edged up 0.1% to $940.68 and palladium added 0.5% to $946.00. All three metals were headed for weekly falls.

MENAFN19112024000212011056ID1108900025