Evernex Expands UK Presence With Acquisition Of Ultra Support, Enhancing Customer Service And Solution Range

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, November 14, 2024-Evernex, a global leader in third-party maintenance and IT services, today announced the of Ultra Support, a leading UK-based provider of enterprise IT hardware maintenance and project services. This acquisition enhances Ultra Support's service offerings through Evernex's extensive global capabilities and resources, creating new opportunities for Ultra Support's partners.

Based in Melksham, Wiltshire, Ultra Support has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the IT services sector, delivering essential Enterprise IT hardware maintenance and support exclusively through a channel-only model. With a large network of forward-stocking locations (FSLs) across the UK, Ultra Support has a proven track record of supporting tens of thousands of Enterprise IT assets across thousands of customer sites, ensuring consistent service availability. The recent addition of ISO27001 certification, alongside ISO9001 and ISO14001 accreditations, reinforces Ultra Support's commitment to high standards in service quality, data security, and environmental responsibility. Under the Evernex umbrella, Ultra Support is now set to enhance its service offerings and expand solution options for its partners.

Evernex President and CEO Stanislas Pilot shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating,“We are thrilled to welcome Ultra Support into the Evernex family. Their expertise in enterprise IT hardware maintenance and their strong channel relationships align perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable, flexible, and scalable IT solutions worldwide. A key element of this partnership is retaining the talented leadership team at Ultra Support, who have been instrumental in the company's success. This has always been our approach in M&A transactions, as we value and rely on local expertise to ensure seamless integration and growth.”

The ongoing leadership of Ultra Support's core team-Peter Hodgson (CEO), Ben Gregory (Head of Sales), and Cris Mitchell (Operations Director)-will maintain the same commitment to customer service and high standards that Ultra Support partners have come to expect. Evernex's extensive resources will enhance Ultra Support's ability to more effectively support enterprise IT infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and customer support.

Peter Hodgson, CEO and co-founder of Ultra Support, commented,“Joining forces with Evernex represents an exciting opportunity for Ultra Support, our partners, and our team. Evernex's global presence and comprehensive service offerings allow us to better meet the needs of our partners, both locally and internationally. Importantly, our commitment to a channel-only model ensures that it remains business as usual for our partners. Together, we are well-positioned to enhance the service experience for our partners and provide a wider range of solutions for Enterprise IT Hardware Maintenance.”

Mohamed Bella, Evernex Deputy CEO, added,“This acquisition reinforces Evernex's commitment to expanding our services in strategic markets and strengthens our ability to support our global customers in the UK. We look forward to leveraging Ultra Support's strong channel presence and expertise in IT maintenance to drive growth and create even more value for our clients.”

This milestone in Ultra Support's journey also marks the departure of Ian Turnbull, who is stepping down as Chairman. As a founding member in 2018, Ian provided the initial facility, financial backing, and guidance through his group of companies based in Stevenage. His vision and leadership were pivotal in shaping the company, setting the foundation for the business to grow into the trusted IT services provider it is today. Ultra Support extends its sincere gratitude to Ian for his invaluable contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT ULTRA SUPPORT

Ultra Support is a UK-based provider of enterprise IT hardware maintenance and project services headquartered in Melksham, Wiltshire. Known for its channel-only model, Ultra Support has built a strong reputation within the IT services industry, specialising in responsive, reliable support for mission-critical IT assets. With a large network of forward-stocking locations across the UK, Ultra Support's dedicated professionals support tens of thousands of IT assets on behalf of its partners, ensuring high service levels across hundreds of sites. The company holds ISO27001, ISO9001, and ISO14001 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to quality, data security, and environmental responsibility. Ultra Support's mission is to provide dependable enterprise IT maintenance solutions that empower partners to enhance their service and support offerings.

ABOUT EVERNEX

Evernex is a leading third-party maintenance provider that specialises in the support of data centre infrastructure, helping to extend the lifespan of IT hardware, minimise system failures, and repair functional equipment. Additional solutions include spare parts management, recycling, secure data disposal, data centre removal and relocation, library repair, IT hardware rental, and financing solutions.



With a global footprint across 165+ countries, 500,000+ IT infrastructure systems maintained, readily available spare parts in over 340 forward-stocking locations, 24/7 technical support, and multi-vendor expertise, Evernex is a dependable partner and a convenient single point of contact for IT departments across industries.

