Musk posts on X to ‘nuke’ people behind Russia-links claims

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has declared to take action against executives as well as politicians who claim he has secret bonds to Russia. The South African entrepreneur wrote the threat in a post on his social X on Saturday, stating, “I’m going to find out who’s making these accusations and nuke them.”



His comments come following US Democratic Party Senators Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Jack Reed of Rhode Island called for an investigation into unproven communications among the South African entrepreneur and Russian executives.



In a letter to Pentagon Inspector General Robert Storch and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the senators quoted an October article in the Wall Street Journal saying that Musk conducted multiple conversations with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin in 2022, as well as other senior Russian executives.



The newspaper depended on unknown sources, including current and former US executives. It provided no evidence to prove the assertions.

