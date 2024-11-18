California plans on removing ‘offensive’ place names

(MENAFN) California is set to remove the term "squaw" from the names of over 30 geographic locations, following a decision by state officials to acknowledge its harmful history. The term, which has long been recognized as a racist and sexist slur, particularly against Native American women, will be replaced with new names that reflect the cultural and historical significance of indigenous tribes and languages. This move is seen as a significant step in California’s ongoing efforts to address historical trauma and promote a more inclusive environment for Native American communities.



The change follows a bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022, which tasked a committee with reviewing place names across the state. The California Natural Resources Agency confirmed on Friday that the committee had approved the new names, which will go into effect by January 1, 2025. The removal of the term is part of a broader initiative to replace offensive language in geographic features nationwide.



Historically, the term "squaw" was derived from the Algonquin language, where it was used to mean "woman." However, over time, it became associated with derogatory and demeaning stereotypes of indigenous women, leading to its condemnation as a racial, ethnic, and sexist slur. Officials noted that eliminating the word is an important step in recognizing and addressing the long-standing oppression faced by Native communities.



The decision to retire "squaw" has been praised by Native American leaders, as well as local and state officials, as a crucial gesture of reconciliation and recognition. New place names will honor the indigenous tribes native to those regions, with the intent to celebrate their cultures and history. Similar efforts have been seen across the United States in recent years, including the renaming of military bases that bore the names of Confederate officers, following widespread calls for racial justice sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement.



As California continues to examine and reform historical injustices, the removal of this offensive term is seen as a positive example of how the state is working to acknowledge the past while creating a more respectful and inclusive future for all communities.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896761