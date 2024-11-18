عربي


Missile Strike On Sumy: Injury Toll Grows To 89, 11 Killed

11/18/2024 5:12:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the number of those injured in a Russian missile strike has increased to 89 people, including 11 children.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The number of those injured in a missile strike on Sumy has increased to 89 people, including 11 children,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of November 17, Russian forces struck an apartment building in Sumy with a ballistic missile.

Read also: Russian missile strike on apartment building in Sumy : 11 dead, 68 injured

Earlier, the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said that the death toll had risen to 11.

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

UkrinForm

