Missile Strike On Sumy: Injury Toll Grows To 89, 11 Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the number of those in a Russian missile strike has increased to 89 people, including 11 children.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The number of those injured in a missile strike on Sumy has increased to 89 people, including 11 children,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of November 17, Russian forces struck an apartment building in Sumy with a ballistic missile.

Earlier, the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said that the death toll had risen to 11.

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office