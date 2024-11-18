S Korea Shows Missile Capable Of Decapitating Kim Regime

(MENAFN- Asia Times) South Korea's newly unveiled supersonic missile, known generically as the“Air-to-Ship Guided Missile II”, sends a bold and deliberate message to North Korea, underscoring Seoul's escalating deterrence strategy amid rising regional tensions.

This month, Naval News reported that South Korea's Agency for Defense Development (ADD) displayed a model of the missile at the 2024 Sacheon Airshow.

The weapon is designed to at Mach 2.5 (approximately 3,000 kilometers per hour) and strike targets over 300 kilometers away. The missile aims to enhance South Korea's FA-50 light combat aircraft and KF-21 Boramae fighter strike capabilities.

The Naval News report mentions the missile features a ducted ramjet propulsion system for high- and low-altitude flight, a modular design for multirole missions and a dual seeker system combining radar and electro-optical seekers.

The ongoing project, involving domestic defense companies like Hanwha Aerospace, includes three flight tests starting in 2025. South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Promotion Committee has reviewed and approved the project, which is expected to run from 2026 to 2035, and has a budget of approximately US$420 million.

The missile's successful integration with the FA-50 and KF-21 could open export opportunities, particularly for countries like Poland and the Philippines. The limitations of subsonic cruise missiles, glaringly seen in the ongoing Ukraine war, may have sparked South Korea's interest in developing supersonic cruise missiles.

In a January 2024 Indian Defense Research Wing article , Raunak Kunde mentions that Russian subsonic cruise missiles have faced interception rates exceeding 60% in Ukraine, significantly reducing their effectiveness against heavily defended targets.

In contrast, Kunde says supersonic missiles such as India's Brahmos boast interception success rates below 10%, with advanced software potentially lowering it to under 5%.

Considering the limitations of subsonic cruise missiles, South Korea may have developed the new supersonic missiles in response to North Korea's evolving and improving air defenses.