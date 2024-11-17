عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Rep. To Deliver GCC Summit Invitation To UAE Pres.


11/17/2024 7:08:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, headed on Sunday to the United Arab Emirates to hand over an invitation from His Highness the Amir to UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
The invite is to the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council meeting, for gulf heads of state, set to be held in Kuwait on December 1. (end)
aai





MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894411


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search