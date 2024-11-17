Kuwait Amir Rep. To Deliver GCC Summit Invitation To UAE Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, headed on Sunday to the United Arab Emirates to hand over an invitation from His Highness the Amir to UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The invite is to the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council meeting, for gulf heads of state, set to be held in Kuwait on December 1. (end) aai

