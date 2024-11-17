Russia Hits Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Vinnytsia Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Vinnytsia region, as a result of the Russian attack early Sunday, critical infrastructure facilities were hit.
This was reported on facebook by Natalia Zabolotna , first deputy head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform saw.
"In Vinnytsia, critical infrastructure objects have been hit. So far, there are no casualties. A power outage, is in place," the post says.
It is noted that emergency response teams have scrambled to liquidate the consequences immediately after the air raid alert is over.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia is attacking power generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine, having launched a barrage of missiles and kamikaze drones.
