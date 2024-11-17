Drones Attack Russia's Izhevsk Plant Manufacturing Air Defense Systems - Watchdog
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Sunday, November 17, several unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Izhevsk-based Kupol electromechanical plant.
That's according to Andriy Kovalenko , head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"Unidentified UAVs attacked the Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical plant in Russia," the report reads.
This is a producer of Tor anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as radars and certain components.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Reuters, the Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical Plant, a subsidiary of the Russian government-run Concern Almaz-Antey, with the help of local specialists, designed and tested a new model of the Garpiya-3 drone in China.
The Kupol Plant informed Russia's Ministry of Defense it is now able to put Garpiya-3 drones into mass production on Chinese soil, with the aim of using them in the war against Ukraine.
