Legend Of Xanadu, Marinara Bag Wins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Legend Of Xanadu won the Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85) by a remarkable margin of six and a half lengths during the Umm Bab Cup Race Meeting, Division 2 at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Owned by Umm Al Shukhut Farm, trained by Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki and ridden by jockey Tomas Lukasek, Legend Of Xanadu demonstrated dominance throughout the race, pulling away effortlessly in the final stages.

Division 1 of the Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85), saw a competitive field over 1400 meters, with Marinara, a four-year-old bay filly, claiming a well-earned victory.

Soufiane Saadi guides Marinara to title at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Owned by Wathnan Racing, trained by Alban de Mieulle, and ridden by jockey Soufiane Saadi, Marinara displayed both tactical speed and determination, securing the win by a length.

The runner-up was Poderoso (Kodiac) while Sardem (Siyouni) finished third, just half a length further behind.

Steamboat, Ibsharah Al Naif and John Steed also clinched victories.