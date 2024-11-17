JSW FELICITATES PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC MEDAL WINNERS
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 15, 2024 – JSW – one of the country’s largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports – felicitated the medal winners of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Chandigarh today.
Each of the medal-winning athletes were presented with the MG Windsor EV – the country’s first Intelligent Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) - by Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement & JSW Paints, and Founder of JSW Sports.
The felicitation is in keeping with the earlier commitment made by Mr. Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, to gift each medal winner at the Olympic Games in Paris, the MG Windsor, that has redefined the EV landscape in India.
