Trump Picks Oil Industry CEO Wright To Lead Energy Dept.
11/17/2024 2:07:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- President-elected Donald trump announced that Oil industry CEO Chris Wright would be the Secretary of the energy Department in his administration.
In a statement on Saturday, Trump said, "Chris has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy. He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas. Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics."
"The Council of National Energy will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation. transportation, of all forms of American Energy. This Council will oversee the path to US energy dominance by cutting red tape, enhancing private Sector investments across all sectors of the economy, and by focusing on innovation over longstanding, but totally unnecessary, regulation."
"As Secretary of Energy. Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a now 'Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace'," he added. (end)
