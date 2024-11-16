Emirati Designers Showcasing Their Masterpieces At The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 31st edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) welcomes a remarkable line-up of Emirati designers showcasing their unique brands and craftsmanship. This year's exhibition, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from November 13 to 17, 2024, features exclusive collections from talented local brands, each bringing their own story and cultural heritage to life through exquisite jewellery pieces.



With homegrown brands such as Azl Jewels, Harf w Naqsh Jewellery, MAS Jewels, Masah Jewellery, and Signature Jewellery gracing the event, JWS 2024 offers a rare opportunity to witness Emirati artistry firsthand. These brands are transforming jewellery into stories where tradition meets modern sophistication, captivating the audience with meaningful and beautiful pieces.



Azl Jewels by Muhra and Shamsa Alblooshi



Azl Jewels, founded by the passionate sisters Muhra and Shamsa Alblooshi, is a celebration of historical elegance and meticulous craftsmanship. Muhra Alblooshi, an art historian and designer, shared her vision for the brand, saying,“Azl Jewels was born from our love for art and history. We wanted to create pieces that look beautiful and hold stories within them.” Inspired by the jewellery of ancient royalty, Azl Jewels uses only natural gemstones and traditional techniques to craft unique, enduring designs.“Our jewellery is created with the belief that it should last forever like a piece of art passed down through generations,” Muhra explained.



At the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2024, Azl Jewels will unveil exclusive rings and earrings featuring Burmese rubies and diamonds, which Muhra describes as perfect for those who appreciate timeless beauty and detailed craftsmanship. Muhra believes each piece has its own character and charm, and jewellery enthusiasts and vintage lovers will find something extraordinary in Azl Jewels' collection. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to meet Muhra Alblooshi in person, where she will be available to share the inspiration and story behind each intricate creation.



MAS Jewels by Noura Alsarraj



Meanwhile, Dubai-based designer Noura Alsarraj founded MAS Jewels to blend Middle Eastern heritage with a modern, artistic touch. Reflecting on her journey, Noura shared,“MAS Jewels is about more than just jewellery. It's a way of connecting people to a piece of culture, to something that speaks of tradition while embracing contemporary design.” This year's collection, which features themes of transformation and elegance, is inspired by the natural beauty of landscapes and cultural motifs.“We've taken elements from nature and our heritage to create bold yet timeless pieces,” Noura explained.“Each piece is designed to make a statement, to be cherished, and to resonate with the wearer.”



Noura is thrilled to showcase some of MAS Jewels' standout pieces, including elaborate necklaces, statement rings, and earrings with rare gemstones and exclusive colour palettes. Attendees at the show will also have the opportunity to purchase MAS Jewels at special rates, making it an ideal moment to invest in pieces that blend cultural richness with modern elegance.



Moreover, Harf w Naqsh Jewellery, Masah Jewellery, and Signature Jewellery will also showcase their work at Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2024, allowing visitors to explore pieces that celebrate Emirati craftsmanship and design. From innovative creations to timeless classics, these brands promise a blend of heritage, luxury, and creativity, making this year's event a must-visit for jewellery enthusiasts.



“We are proud to offer a platform for Emirati designers and homegrown brands to showcase their incredible talent and heritage to a global audience,” said May Ismail, Event Manager of RX-ME.“At Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi, we don't only celebrate craftsmanship but also foster innovation and nurture the UAE's rich cultural legacy. We are thrilled to witness these exceptional designers pay tribute to traditions while embracing contemporary designs,” she added.



For the past three decades, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) has celebrated the splendour of the jewellery and watch business. It has opened the door for Abu Dhabi to become a region's hub for thousands of travellers and well-known brands.



The Jewellery and Watch Show 2024 is open to the public until November 17, 2024. Interested visitors can register for free via or at the main gate of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi to enjoy the latest unique jewellery pieces, stylish watches, and exclusive offers.



