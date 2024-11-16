Istanbul holds major tourism forum later this month
(MENAFN) Istanbul will host a major tourism event on November 26-27, as announced by the Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) on Friday.
The 2024 Tourism Investment Forum (TIF) will bring together global investors, financial institutions, hotel chains, innovators, and real estate developers, among other key players in the industry.
The forum is expected to attract over 1,000 participants, representing nearly USD10 trillion in the global tourism sector.
Discussions will focus on topics such as future travel and tourism investment strategies, financing, emerging trends, luxury and lifestyle brands, cultural and artistic initiatives, as well as wellness and medical tourism, the association stated.
The event is organized in collaboration with Turkey’s Investment Office, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and Questex, and is sponsored by the financial firm Akbank.
