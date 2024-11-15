Biotech Stock Cero Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERO) Trades Over 1 Billion Shares On FDA News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech reports on trading and news for CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERO ) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics augmented with phagocytic mechanisms derived from the innate arm of the immune system.

The stock makes the top gainers list on volume of over 1 Billion shares as of this report on FDA news. The stock is currently trading at 0.2850. up 0.0978, gaining 51.7460%, with a day's high of $0.4477.

Today CERo announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for Phase 1 clinical trials of its lead compound, CER-1236, in acute myelogenous leukemia (AML).

Interim CEO Chris Ehrlich commented, "Following our productive discussions with FDA, we look forward to initiating our first in-human trial of CER-1236 in AML. We believe our lead compound offers a novel and powerful approach in treating cancer and will explore its differentiated attributes in the upcoming clinical trial in patients with one of the deadliest of all cancers, AML.

"To be sure, I want to thank the entire CERo team for bringing CER-1236 to this pivotal point in its development, a very important milestone for all of us. Now this team will turn its attention to expeditiously deploying our resources in anticipation of what we believe will be a first quarter 2025 start for our Phase 1 trial, and we look forward to sharing future program updates," concluded Ehrlich.

