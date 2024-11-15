Gazprom Halting Gas Supplies Via Ukraine To Austria's OMV
11/15/2024 7:13:35 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Starting tomorrow, Russia's energy giant gazprom will stop supplying natural gas via Ukraine's territory to the Austrian company OMV.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Reuters .
"Austria's OMV (OMVV), opens new tab has been informed by Gazprom (GAZP), opens new tab that the Russian gas producer would reduce its deliveries of Natural gas from to zero from 0500 GMT on Nov. 16, according to information published on the CEGH Remit platform on Friday," the report reads.
Read also: Gazpro
m withdrawn from Latvijas gāz
According to the notification, the volumes of natural gas affected by the decision stand up to 7,400 MWh/h.
As Reuters notes, Gazprom declined to comment on the announcement.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Austrian oil and gas company OMV won an arbitration lawsuit worth EUR 230 million against Gazprom Export in the dispute over the disruption of gas supplies under the "German Contract.
The relevant sum shall be immediately paid as part of covering OMV's commitments before Gazprom Export. OMV did not rule out that Gazprom could stop supplying gas to Austria in response. At the same time, the company assured that they had prepared well for such an option, having created alternative gas supply routes from other sources, as well as additional capacities for such supplies.
