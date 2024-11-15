Edmontonians Cycle For Kids At The Y Ride Fundraising Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 16, teams will compete at YMCAs across the city in The Y Ride: Cycle for Kids, a fundraising event organized by YMCA of Northern Alberta to raise funds to support children and youth's access to recreation, day camps and life skills programs.

Teams will be cycling on indoor stationary bikes from 9am–12pm, after raising pledges to support the cause. The atmosphere at The Y Ride is electric and fun, with DJs on site to spin tunes and participants in costumes to showcase their team spirit.

Funds raised from this event will help the YMCA provide financial assistance for kids to enroll in swimming lessons, day camps, after school programs, youth support programs, child care and more.

The Y Ride takes place at the Castle Downs, Don Wheaton, Jamie Platz and William Lutsky Family YMCAs in Edmonton. Donations through the event can be made until November 18, 2024 at ymcanab.ca/yride .

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit .

